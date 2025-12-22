CAE (NYSE:CAE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.44 and last traded at $30.6650, with a volume of 20330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

CAE Trading Up 3.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.98%.The company had revenue of $897.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CAE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in CAE by 13.1% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 62,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in CAE during the third quarter valued at $531,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in CAE by 225.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in CAE during the third quarter valued at about $1,058,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

