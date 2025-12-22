Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.0560, with a volume of 106885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.47.

Ally Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.10%. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Ally Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ally Financial news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,184,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,094,294.58. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 45.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

