Investors Buy Large Volume of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,084 call options on the company. This is an increase of 27% compared to the average volume of 1,644 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 137.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Get abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock traded up $8.54 on Monday, hitting $188.20. The stock had a trading volume of 690,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $82.35 and a twelve month high of $190.72.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.