Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,267 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 231% compared to the average daily volume of 2,497 call options.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.86. 2,298,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.49% and a negative net margin of 325.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PACB

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amiral Gestion acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $3,208,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 401,637 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 263,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 95.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 954,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 466,359 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc develops, manufactures and sells high-performance DNA sequencing systems for genetic and genomic analysis. The company’s proprietary single-molecule, real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology is designed to enable long-read sequencing, offering high accuracy for applications such as de novo genome assembly, transcriptome characterization and structural variation analysis. Pacific Biosciences markets a suite of instruments, including the Sequel and Sequel IIe systems, alongside reagents, consumables and data analysis software to support a range of life science research.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Pacific Biosciences has expanded its global reach by serving academic institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and government research centers across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.