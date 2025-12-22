Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.59 and last traded at $73.67, with a volume of 6782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.87.
Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $701.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1,189.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30.
Sprott Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 75.0%. Sprott Gold Miners ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -470.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sprott Gold Miners ETF
The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Gold Miners ETF
- This AI–Quantum Company Expects to Hit $274M in Revenue for 2025
- Wall Street Stock picker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- GOLD ALERT
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.