Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.59 and last traded at $73.67, with a volume of 6782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.87.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $701.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1,189.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 75.0%. Sprott Gold Miners ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -470.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 381.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

