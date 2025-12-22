Rush Street Interactive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,726 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 289% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,215 call options.

NYSE RSI traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,356. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $277.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,397,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 876,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,954. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 30,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 164,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,559.06. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 756,753 shares of company stock valued at $13,968,614 over the last ninety days. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

