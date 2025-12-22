ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2025

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGLGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.26 and last traded at $59.0720, with a volume of 1099152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

ProShares Ultra Gold News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Gold this week:

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Up 4.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 300.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 300.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 152.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 126.7% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.