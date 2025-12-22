ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.26 and last traded at $59.0720, with a volume of 1099152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.
ProShares Ultra Gold News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Gold this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Precious metals hit record highs on broad safe?haven demand and year?end rebalancing, underpinning strong upside for gold-linked products like UGL. Strong price gains, record highs in gold, silver–safe-haven demand
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets report gold and silver surging to all?time highs on technical breakouts and momentum chasing — a bullish technical backdrop that tends to amplify moves in leveraged gold ETFs such as UGL. Gold and Silver Surge to Record Highs. This Has Driven Prices Even Higher in a Stellar Run.
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Fed pause/cut expectations, softer inflation and weak U.S. data as drivers of bullion’s rally — macro forces that increase the appeal of gold and support leveraged long exposures like UGL. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Fed Pause Bets Fuel Breakout Momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Technical analyses and forecasts show recent breakouts (e.g., above $4,381) and call for continued upside into 2026 — momentum signals that can attract trend-following flows into UGL. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Gold Rally Accelerates After $4381.44 Breakout
- Positive Sentiment: Precious?metals miners outperformed on European markets as spot gold and silver set records — mining strength often confirms and amplifies bullion rallies, which supports demand for gold ETFs. Endeavour and Fresnillo top FTSE 100 as gold and silver hit fresh highs
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical writeups outline key entry/exit levels for active traders — useful for short?term positioning but reflect trader activity rather than new fundamental shifts. Gold market analysis for December 22 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Neutral Sentiment: Company-level mining deals (e.g., Ariana Resources’ A$8m agreement) lift some sector names but have limited direct impact on UGL, which tracks bullion rather than individual miners. Ariana shares jump 9% on A$8m strategic deal for Zimbabwe gold project
ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Up 4.6%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08.
About ProShares Ultra Gold
ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.
