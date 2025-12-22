ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.26 and last traded at $59.0720, with a volume of 1099152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 300.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 300.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 152.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 126.7% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.

