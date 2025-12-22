DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 163090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DRDGOLD to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised DRDGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DRDGOLD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 88.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 29.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in DRDGOLD by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD (NYSE: DRD) is a South African gold producer focused on the retreatment of surface tailings from historic mining operations on the Witwatersrand Basin. The company recovers fine gold particles from low?grade tailings using an integrated, carbon?in?leach (CIL) processing circuit that is designed to maximize yield and minimize environmental impact. DRDGOLD’s operations are centered on sustainable resource utilization, transforming previously discarded material into saleable gold doré bars.

The company operates two primary tailings retreatment facilities on the West Rand and East Rand of Gauteng Province.

