Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 32486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

Robex Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of -0.80.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali. Robex Resources Inc was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

