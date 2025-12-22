Clearwater Analytics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 32,906 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 469% compared to the average daily volume of 5,788 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CWAN. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a $24.55 price objective on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.55 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Key Stores Impacting Clearwater Analytics

Positive Sentiment: Clearwater agreed to be acquired for roughly $8.4 billion by a Permira- and Warburg Pincus-led investor group, with participation from Temasek and support from Francisco Partners; shareholders are being offered $24.55 per share in cash. BusinessWire: Acquisition Announcement

Clearwater agreed to be acquired for roughly $8.4 billion by a Permira- and Warburg Pincus-led investor group, with participation from Temasek and support from Francisco Partners; shareholders are being offered $24.55 per share in cash. Positive Sentiment: The deal price represents about a 47% premium to recent levels, supporting a significant near-term gain for holders and prompting a premarket rally. Barron’s: Deal and Premium

The deal price represents about a 47% premium to recent levels, supporting a significant near-term gain for holders and prompting a premarket rally. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36 price target, signaling analyst conviction there may be upside beyond the buyout price (relevant for arbitrage/speculative interest). Benzinga: RBC Rating

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36 price target, signaling analyst conviction there may be upside beyond the buyout price (relevant for arbitrage/speculative interest). Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market coverage note the deal highlights potential undervaluation vs. strategic value, which has supported buying interest. Invezz: Analysts Flag Undervaluation

Analysts and market coverage note the deal highlights potential undervaluation vs. strategic value, which has supported buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating — a more muted view that contrasts with RBC and may limit further upside from analyst re-ratings. Benzinga: William Blair Rating

William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating — a more muted view that contrasts with RBC and may limit further upside from analyst re-ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Media outlets reported slightly different deal valuations (reports ranged ~$8.2B–$8.4B, including debt); market attention remains focused on deal close terms and timing. Reuters: Deal Reports

Media outlets reported slightly different deal valuations (reports ranged ~$8.2B–$8.4B, including debt); market attention remains focused on deal close terms and timing. Neutral Sentiment: News roundups flagged the take-private transaction as the primary market mover for the stock today. Investopedia: Market Roundup

News roundups flagged the take-private transaction as the primary market mover for the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Halper Sadeh LLC launched an investigation into whether the $24.55-per-share sale is fair to shareholders, introducing potential litigation or delay risk to the transaction timeline. BusinessWire: Legal Investigation

Halper Sadeh LLC launched an investigation into whether the $24.55-per-share sale is fair to shareholders, introducing potential litigation or delay risk to the transaction timeline. Negative Sentiment: An activist investor has been pressing for a higher share price, which could lead to pushback, negotiation or competing bids — a potential source of uncertainty until the deal is fully executed. Yahoo Finance: Activist Interest

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 8.2%

Here are the key news stories impacting Clearwater Analytics this week:

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. 52,241,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,338. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The company had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $215,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 96,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,655.74. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $131,433.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 226,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,006.40. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,598. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

