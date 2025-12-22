Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 1047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.
Separately, Zacks Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group is a global insurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, that provides a broad range of insurance and risk management products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporations and multinational clients. Founded in 1872, the company has grown into one of the world’s major insurers, offering both property & casualty and life insurance solutions alongside related services such as claims management and risk engineering.
Zurich’s core activities include general (non-life) insurance and life insurance products.
