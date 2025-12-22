Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sera Prognostics (SERA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ: SERA) in the last few weeks:

12/15/2025 – Sera Prognostics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Sera Prognostics was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/14/2025 – Sera Prognostics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Sera Prognostics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Sera Prognostics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Sera Prognostics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/25/2025 – Sera Prognostics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insider Activity at Sera Prognostics

In other Sera Prognostics news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 28,215 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $85,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 768,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,966.24. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,587 shares of company stock worth $157,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sera Prognostics Inc alerts:

Sera Prognostics, Inc is a precision medicine company focused on improving pregnancy outcomes through proteomic testing. The company’s flagship product, the PreTRM™ test, is a blood-based assay designed to assess a woman’s risk of delivering prematurely by measuring specific protein biomarkers in maternal serum. By identifying patients at elevated risk for spontaneous preterm birth, Sera Prognostics aims to enable earlier interventions and tailored care plans that can reduce the incidence of neonatal complications associated with early delivery.

Since its founding in 2014 and subsequent initial public offering in 2020, Sera Prognostics has worked closely with clinical research networks and obstetric care providers across the United States to validate the clinical performance of its PreTRM test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.