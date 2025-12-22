Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.9730, with a volume of 1205448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $6,231,307.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,748.44. The trade was a 80.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $371,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,630. The trade was a 68.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 622,060 shares of company stock worth $17,076,965. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 257.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 246.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

