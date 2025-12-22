Evercore ISI Cuts Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $13.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $663.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

