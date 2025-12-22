Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $470.00 to $500.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $496.74 and last traded at $491.6860, with a volume of 11755738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $481.20.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. China Renaissance raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.14.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 581,880.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after buying an additional 6,435,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

