Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Arbor Realty Trust traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.9050, with a volume of 575186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABR. Zacks Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,360. The trade was a 116.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 236,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 287.79, a quick ratio of 287.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.26 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ABR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

