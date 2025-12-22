Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TSS (TSSI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TSS (NASDAQ: TSSI):

12/15/2025 – TSS had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – TSS had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – TSS had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – TSS was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

11/25/2025 – TSS had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – TSS was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/13/2025 – TSS had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at TSS

In other news, Director Peter H. Woodward sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $180,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc, formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc, is based in Columbia, United States.

