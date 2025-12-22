Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Down 46.7% – Here’s Why

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 46.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.70 and last traded at GBX 9.70. Approximately 396,880,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,670% from the average daily volume of 10,525,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.20.

Positive Sentiment: Quick-ratio indicates short-term liquidity cushion (quick ratio 20.28), which could limit immediate solvency risk for the company — monitor if this metric is confirmed in company filings.

Quick-ratio indicates short-term liquidity cushion (quick ratio 20.28), which could limit immediate solvency risk for the company — monitor if this metric is confirmed in company filings. Neutral Sentiment: Market context and size: small-cap stock (market cap ~£128m) with wide 52-week range (GBX 7.70–73) — higher volatility is typical for this name.

Market context and size: small-cap stock (market cap ~£128m) with wide 52-week range (GBX 7.70–73) — higher volatility is typical for this name. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and trading history: negative P/E (-9.52) indicates the company is loss-making; current price sits well below both the 50-day (GBX 24.66) and 200-day (GBX 25.39) moving averages, suggesting the move is a continuation of recent weakness.

Valuation and trading history: negative P/E (-9.52) indicates the company is loss-making; current price sits well below both the 50-day (GBX 24.66) and 200-day (GBX 25.39) moving averages, suggesting the move is a continuation of recent weakness. Negative Sentiment: Article flags a very large intraday decline (~51.4%), which typically reflects either unexpected operational/financial news, a corrective market reaction, or heavy selling pressure — this is the immediate driver of the share-price fall. Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Down 51.4% – Should You Sell?

Article flags a very large intraday decline (~51.4%), which typically reflects either unexpected operational/financial news, a corrective market reaction, or heavy selling pressure — this is the immediate driver of the share-price fall. Negative Sentiment: Financial structure risks: high reported debt-to-equity (7.35) and a current ratio below 1 (0.79) suggest leverage and working-capital constraints that could amplify downside if revenue/operational shocks persist.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pantheon Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 66.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.39. The firm has a market cap of £129.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028.

