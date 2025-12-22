Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $28.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 202.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 522.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

