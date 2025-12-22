Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Marwynn Price Performance

MWYN stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. Marwynn has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marwynn news, CFO Zhifen Zhou sold 2,843,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $1,450,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hong Le Liang sold 1,777,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $906,387.30. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,398,028 shares of company stock worth $3,262,994. Company insiders own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marwynn

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marwynn during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marwynn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Marwynn during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marwynn in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Marwynn Company Profile

Marwynn Holdings, Inc is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S. for food, non-alcoholic beverages and indoor home improvement products. Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages FuAn is a food and non-alcoholic beverage supply chain company that specializes in connecting businesses between different regions, particularly between Asia and the U.S.

