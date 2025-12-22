Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Marwynn Price Performance
MWYN stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. Marwynn has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $11.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Marwynn news, CFO Zhifen Zhou sold 2,843,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $1,450,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hong Le Liang sold 1,777,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $906,387.30. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,398,028 shares of company stock worth $3,262,994. Company insiders own 29.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marwynn
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marwynn in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Marwynn Company Profile
Marwynn Holdings, Inc is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S. for food, non-alcoholic beverages and indoor home improvement products. Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages FuAn is a food and non-alcoholic beverage supply chain company that specializes in connecting businesses between different regions, particularly between Asia and the U.S.
