T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

Shares of TMUS opened at $196.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.99. The stock has a market cap of $219.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,043,868 shares of company stock valued at $238,762,618 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

