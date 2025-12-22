Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) CEO Purchases 7,278 Shares

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CEO Clay Siegall purchased 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,053.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 860,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,623,552. The trade was a 0.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Immunome Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. Immunome, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.17.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after buying an additional 1,303,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunome by 34.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immunome by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Immunome from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

