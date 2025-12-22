Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) CEO Purchases 7,278 Shares

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CEO Clay Siegall purchased 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,053.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 860,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,623,552. The trade was a 0.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Immunome Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. Immunome, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.17.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Immunome from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.
Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.
The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.
