Analysts Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $5.89

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.8929.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Riskified from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Riskified Stock Performance

Riskified stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $791.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Riskified has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $5.99.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $81.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company’s core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

Featured Articles

