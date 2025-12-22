Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,910 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $230.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $250.67. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.35.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.85.

About TE Connectivity

Free Report

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

