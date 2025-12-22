Head-To-Head Survey: DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) vs. THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI)

THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI – Get Free Report) and DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of DXP Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of THT Heat Transfer Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of DXP Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for THT Heat Transfer Technology and DXP Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THT Heat Transfer Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 DXP Enterprises 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

DXP Enterprises has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.77%. Given DXP Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DXP Enterprises is more favorable than THT Heat Transfer Technology.

This table compares THT Heat Transfer Technology and DXP Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THT Heat Transfer Technology N/A N/A N/A DXP Enterprises 4.45% 19.62% 6.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THT Heat Transfer Technology and DXP Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THT Heat Transfer Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DXP Enterprises $1.80 billion 0.97 $70.49 million $5.28 21.11

DXP Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than THT Heat Transfer Technology.

Summary

DXP Enterprises beats THT Heat Transfer Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THT Heat Transfer Technology

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trading of plate heat exchangers and related products. It offers plate heat exchangers, heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, and shell-and-tube heat exchangers. The company was founded on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Siping, China.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers a range of MRO products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, fastener, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories. This segment serves customers in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, other general industrial, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries. The SCS segment manages procurement and inventory vinventory optimization and management, storeroom management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. Its programs include SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for various MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-Catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The IPS segment fabricates and assembles custom-made pump packages; remanufactures pumps; and manufactures branded private label pumps. DXP Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Houston, Texas.

