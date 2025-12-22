Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives $21.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.1429.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIHL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of FIHL opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. Fidelis Insurance has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Fidelis Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 444.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 58.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda?incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

Featured Articles

