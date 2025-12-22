Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.48 on December 31st

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2025

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

TYG opened at $40.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on investing in energy infrastructure companies. Organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, it primarily acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities issued by publicly traded and private energy infrastructure businesses. The company seeks to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation through selective investments across the energy value chain.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes midstream infrastructure, including pipeline transportation, storage, processing facilities, and terminals.

See Also

Dividend History for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.