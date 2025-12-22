Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.48 on December 31st

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

TYG opened at $40.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on investing in energy infrastructure companies. Organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, it primarily acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities issued by publicly traded and private energy infrastructure businesses. The company seeks to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation through selective investments across the energy value chain.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes midstream infrastructure, including pipeline transportation, storage, processing facilities, and terminals.

