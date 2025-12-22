UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2%

UNH stock opened at $327.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

