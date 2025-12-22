Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Stock Price

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Gemini Space Station to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gemini Space Station presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

Gemini Space Station Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GEMI opened at $11.42 on Monday. Gemini Space Station has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million.

Institutional Trading of Gemini Space Station

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

About Gemini Space Station

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

