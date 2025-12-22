Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 126.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 73,906 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,496,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,747,000 after acquiring an additional 196,301 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5,759.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 501,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE opened at $32.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

