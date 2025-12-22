Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised Basf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Basf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Basf

Basf Stock Down 0.5%

About Basf

BASFY opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61 and a beta of 0.85. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company founded in 1865 (originally Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik) and headquartered in Ludwigshafen. It is one of the world’s largest chemical producers, supplying raw materials, intermediates and finished chemical products to a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, agriculture, consumer goods, electronics and industrial manufacturing. The company combines large-scale production with global commercial and logistics networks to serve customers in many end markets.

BASF’s activities span basic and specialty chemicals, performance materials, functional additives, catalysts and coatings, as well as products for nutrition and personal care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.