Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$81.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Citigroup downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$87.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.45. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$52.77 and a one year high of C$90.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO¿, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.