Vantage Wealth Acquires 4,882 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Vantage Wealth lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 4.0% of Vantage Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vantage Wealth’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,806,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.9% during the first quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 33.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,023,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,669,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $199.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $228.04. The company has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.30.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $270.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

