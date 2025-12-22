Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives $21.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.
OFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Orthofix Medical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
OFIX stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.82. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $20.48.
Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company’s core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.
Orthofix’s product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.
