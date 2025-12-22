HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 444.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVXL. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Jones Trading downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $3.67 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $327.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company applies a proprietary drug discovery platform that targets sigma?1 and muscarinic receptors to modulate cellular stress pathways and support neuronal function. Headquartered in New York City, Anavex is dedicated to advancing treatments for neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead product candidate, blarcamesine (ANAVEX2?73), is a small?molecule activator of the sigma?1 receptor currently being evaluated in clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease dementia.

