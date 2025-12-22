Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

FOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

FOLD opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.81 and a beta of 0.46. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 23,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $236,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 507,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,100. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 77,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $846,276.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,129,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,432.52. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,808 shares of company stock worth $3,293,653. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 168,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure?based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company’s lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

