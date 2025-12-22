Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 0.02. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). On average, analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 14,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $353,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,826.28. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 30.6% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 32,347,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,696,000 after buying an additional 7,575,757 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 145.0% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,608,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,806,000 after buying an additional 2,135,478 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 40.4% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,581,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,662,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Inc (NASDAQ: PPTA), formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

