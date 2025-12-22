Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Kyndryl to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Susquehanna set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,606.52. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,186,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,607,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,375,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,515,000 after purchasing an additional 203,986 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in Kyndryl by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,691,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,924,000 after buying an additional 718,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $27.06 on Monday. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kyndryl will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

