goeasy Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.46 (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.46 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.

goeasy Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at C$131.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$168.11. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$117.52 and a 12 month high of C$216.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 82.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$440.22 million during the quarter. goeasy had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 25.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 20.3207343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

