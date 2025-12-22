Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAPIF. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $30.08 on Monday. Saputo has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

Saputo Inc, trading on OTC Markets under the symbol SAPIF, is a Canada?based dairy processor engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a broad array of dairy products. The company’s portfolio spans cheese, fluid milk, cultured products such as yogurt and sour cream, and a range of dairy ingredients including whey proteins and lactose. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Saputo serves both retail consumers and foodservice clients, supplying branded and private?label offerings in North America and beyond.

Founded in 1954 by the Saputo family, the company has grown from a single cheesemaking facility into one of the world’s largest dairy processors.

