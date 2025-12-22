Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $627.56 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $621.22 and a 200 day moving average of $597.51. The firm has a market cap of $780.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

