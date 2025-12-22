TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,565 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. The trade was a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.85.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.9%

TEL stock opened at $230.18 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $250.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

