Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Holdings Raised by Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,135 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 12.3% of Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $35,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,952,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,854,000 after buying an additional 221,791 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 113,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 91,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

