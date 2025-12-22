Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of TopBuild worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in TopBuild by 28.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.06.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $426.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.01. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $461.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.TopBuild's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

