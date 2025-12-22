Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Spire Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

SPIR stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $260.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.43. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

In other Spire Global news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 117,236 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $984,782.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,476,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,399,777.60. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Spire Global by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Spire Global by 84.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 71.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company’s core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

