Morgan Stanley Lowers Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $123.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.61. Paychex has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Paychex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Paychex by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

