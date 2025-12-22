Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MREO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mereo BioPharma Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 4.2%

MREO stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.26 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,819,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,084 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,125,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 947,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 329,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,569,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 604,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for rare diseases, oncology and severe respiratory conditions. The company pursues an asset?centric model, in which it in-licenses or acquires clinical-stage small molecules and monoclonal antibodies with established safety profiles. By concentrating resources on a select number of programs, Mereo aims to accelerate proof-of-concept studies and maximize the potential value of each therapeutic candidate.

Mereo’s pipeline includes investigational therapies for skeletal disorders, such as setrusumab (BPS-804) for osteogenesis imperfecta, and treatments for acute and chronic respiratory diseases.

