Bank of America Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $58.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KBH. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.40. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $72.64.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The construction company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 20,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,218,662.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,044.96. This represents a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,050,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $55,329,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $59,301,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 116.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 942,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,957,000 after acquiring an additional 506,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 326.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 349,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation’s largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

