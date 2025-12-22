American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $95.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. HSBC decreased their price target on American International Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.28.

AIG opened at $86.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. American International Group has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.89%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in American International Group by 2,473.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

