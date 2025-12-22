HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX)

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s previous close.

TLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:TLX opened at $7.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $30.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

